Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

GLDM stock opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.21. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $35.98 and a 1 year high of $41.34.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.