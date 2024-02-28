Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 148,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,201,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $465.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $372.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $446.33 and its 200 day moving average is $420.29. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $468.87.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

