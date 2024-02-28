Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 334 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $82.94 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 42.06%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

