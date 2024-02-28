Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 6,130 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDB. Fithian LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $1,319,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 114.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $71.39.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

