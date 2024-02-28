Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 6,130 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDB. Fithian LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $1,319,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 114.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.
HDFC Bank Stock Performance
Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $71.39.
About HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.
