Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at $36,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 73,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE QSR opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.07 and its 200 day moving average is $71.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.99 and a 12 month high of $79.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 58.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $6,121,298.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,299,835.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $6,121,298.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,299,835.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $205,307.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,299.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 414,074 shares of company stock valued at $31,405,529. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.69.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

