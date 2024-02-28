Synovus Financial Corp Sells 10,370 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,370 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 83,180,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after buying an additional 7,996,941 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,094,000 after buying an additional 21,529,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,825,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,619,000 after buying an additional 2,282,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,534,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,138,000 after buying an additional 386,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,590 shares of company stock valued at $21,586,315 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CARR stock opened at $55.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.28. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.29.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

