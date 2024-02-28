Synovus Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,569,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter valued at about $881,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

NYSE:RTO opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.40. Rentokil Initial plc has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $41.55.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

