T Mckenna Trent Sells 14,185 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total transaction of $3,951,231.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,486.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 2.3 %

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $291.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.98 and its 200-day moving average is $195.52. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.09 and a fifty-two week high of $292.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIX. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

