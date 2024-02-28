Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 951,190 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 975,683 shares.The stock last traded at $4.61 and had previously closed at $4.79.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TBLA. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other news, CTO Lior Golan sold 10,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $49,508.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $12,370,114.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Lior Golan sold 10,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $49,508.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,370,114.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eldad Maniv sold 142,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $625,240.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,399,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,168,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 562,315 shares of company stock worth $2,387,493. Insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

