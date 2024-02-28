Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.21% from the stock’s current price.

SKT has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of SKT stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.06. 168,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,048. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.25. Tanger has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tanger by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Tanger by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 973,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,996,000 after purchasing an additional 45,606 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 109,105 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 426,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 67,979 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 44,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

