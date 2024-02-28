Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.83.

Several research analysts have commented on TARS shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 8,356 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $136,286.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 31,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,365.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $810,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 838,106 shares in the company, valued at $16,988,408.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 8,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $136,286.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 31,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,365.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,963 shares of company stock worth $1,290,156 in the last 90 days. 11.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 306.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

TARS opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average of $19.67. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.93. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

