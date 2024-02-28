Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ TARS traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.91. 382,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,098. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a current ratio of 11.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dianne C. Whitfield sold 8,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $136,270.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,784 shares in the company, valued at $436,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dianne C. Whitfield sold 8,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $136,270.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,784 shares in the company, valued at $436,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $161,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 830,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,784,743.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,963 shares of company stock worth $1,290,156. 11.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TARS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,199,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,750,000 after acquiring an additional 742,493 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after acquiring an additional 279,826 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 177.0% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 375,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 239,776 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,524,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

