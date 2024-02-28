Team (NYSE:TISI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Price Performance

NYSE TISI opened at $6.19 on Friday. Team has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 million, a PE ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47.

Get Team alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Team

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Team by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Team by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Team by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,591 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Team in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Team in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Team

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Read More

