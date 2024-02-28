Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $105.00 price objective on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.35% from the stock’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.44.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.62. 3,263,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,559,359. The company has a market cap of $114.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.77. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $102.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

