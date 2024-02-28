Tenzing Global Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)

Tenzing Global Management LLC decreased its position in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Microvast makes up approximately 0.9% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tenzing Global Management LLC owned 0.28% of Microvast worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Microvast by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,908,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after buying an additional 34,679 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microvast by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 90,574 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microvast by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,490,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 1,659,484 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the 1st quarter worth about $14,591,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Microvast by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,601,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 1,144,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microvast stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.83. 647,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,212. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $263.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Microvast in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. It delivers cutting-edge battery systems that empower a sustainable future. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.

