Tenzing Global Management LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Tenzing Global Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,500 shares during the quarter. Shutterstock accounts for approximately 2.1% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tenzing Global Management LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,008,000 after purchasing an additional 574,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Shutterstock by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,927,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,877,000 after purchasing an additional 90,342 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Shutterstock by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,495,000 after purchasing an additional 138,474 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Shutterstock by 18.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,447,000 after purchasing an additional 253,606 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Shutterstock by 35.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,265,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,602,000 after purchasing an additional 332,300 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Shares of SSTK stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $46.89. 181,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,285. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.33. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $78.19.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 35.64%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SSTK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Read Our Latest Report on SSTK

Insider Activity at Shutterstock

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $41,858.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,018,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,718,325.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $41,858.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,018,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,718,325.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,717. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.