Tenzing Global Management LLC Sells 687,500 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Tenzing Global Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 57.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,500 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 687,500 shares during the period. Yelp makes up approximately 11.7% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tenzing Global Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Yelp worth $21,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 12,790.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,269,731 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after buying an additional 1,259,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $281,675,000 after buying an additional 596,879 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Yelp by 71.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,384,522 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,505,000 after purchasing an additional 579,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Yelp by 18.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,496,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $103,789,000 after purchasing an additional 384,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Stock Up 1.7 %

YELP traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.63. 213,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average is $43.54. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.53 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $342.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.83 million. Yelp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

YELP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $288,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,256,696.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $676,270. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading

