Terra Classic Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $764.84 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $764.84 million and $79.05 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001178 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001069 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000814 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Terra Classic

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,807,873,068,279 coins and its circulating supply is 5,773,255,569,375 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

