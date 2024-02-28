TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Achieves Market Cap of $331.43 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 27.9% against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $331.43 million and approximately $61.05 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0369 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00065874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00021493 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00018839 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006495 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007789 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001365 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,980,904,027 coins and its circulating supply is 8,970,200,030 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.