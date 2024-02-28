TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares Gap Up to $3.85

Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.85, but opened at $4.24. TETRA Technologies shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 887,891 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTI. TheStreet cut shares of TETRA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $545.04 million, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 283.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,114,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,051 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,868,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,751 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,143,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,791 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,839,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,520,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,992,000 after acquiring an additional 981,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

