Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 79,016 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,552,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,557,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,088,000 after purchasing an additional 465,229 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,555,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,329,000 after purchasing an additional 61,501 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 136,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BK traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,063. The company has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $56.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.12 and its 200-day moving average is $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

