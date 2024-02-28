Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 310,627 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 310,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,908,000. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises 0.6% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,940 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 20,759 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the second quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

WBA traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.32. 3,280,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,621,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.91. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $36.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.52%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

