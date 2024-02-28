Teza Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 370.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,073 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $470.24. The company had a trading volume of 428,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,956. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.58 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $478.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.