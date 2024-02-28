Teza Capital Management LLC Buys 20,499 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 559.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,499 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 716.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 610,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,644,000 after purchasing an additional 536,038 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 529,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,600,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 77.0% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after buying an additional 19,591 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 325,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,999,000 after buying an additional 28,064 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BURL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.56.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 1.0 %

Burlington Stores stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $225.94.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.