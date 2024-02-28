Teza Capital Management LLC Buys 84,875 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 516.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,875 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Aramark by 126.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aramark by 2,269.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Aramark by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $30.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,634. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.19. Aramark has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Aramark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.90%.

Insider Transactions at Aramark

In other news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $743,666.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,018,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.32.

View Our Latest Report on ARMK

About Aramark

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.