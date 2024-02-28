Teza Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,790 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 27,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.81. The company had a trading volume of 614,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $151.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.42.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

