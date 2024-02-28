Teza Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 90,698 KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 90,698 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in KBR by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of KBR from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KBR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.90. 316,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,579. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.25. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $65.87. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.34%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

