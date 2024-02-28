Teza Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 401.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $223.05. The company had a trading volume of 261,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,203. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion and a PE ratio of 28.06. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.68 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.58.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 899 shares of company stock worth $209,493. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Biogen from $276.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Biogen from $379.00 to $364.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.68.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

