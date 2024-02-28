Teza Capital Management LLC Grows Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 229.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,255 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of FMC by 143.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in FMC by 50.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in FMC in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.52. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $129.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. BNP Paribas cut FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FMC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FMC

About FMC

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.