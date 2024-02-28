Teza Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,383 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OZK stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $42.91. The stock had a trading volume of 562,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.29. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.98.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 30.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OZK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

