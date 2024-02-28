Teza Capital Management LLC Has $10.85 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 81.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 293,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,657 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines accounts for 1.0% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $10,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 55.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.04. 2,305,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,802,809. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

