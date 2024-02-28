Teza Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1,107.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,006 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 0.7% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,281. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $2,190,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,745.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $2,190,097.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,745.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 3,058 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $267,911.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,219 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,056.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,147 shares of company stock worth $14,664,599. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.