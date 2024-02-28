Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases 38,518 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 516.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,518 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.43. 827,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,922. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.12 and its 200-day moving average is $95.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $107.08.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

