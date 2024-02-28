Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AON by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,356,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,723,000 after purchasing an additional 158,668 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 5.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,529,014,000 after acquiring an additional 243,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 14.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,145,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,340,000 after acquiring an additional 523,613 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 106,777.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of AON by 41.8% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,363,000 after acquiring an additional 751,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.36.

AON Price Performance

AON traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $316.21. 94,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $301.30 and its 200 day moving average is $317.73. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $280.89 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805 over the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

