TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Gap Up to $13.91

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.91, but opened at $16.18. TG Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.88, with a volume of 4,799,647 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 25.4 %

Insider Activity

The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.86 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51.

In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,263,845.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,978,000 after acquiring an additional 33,413 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Further Reading

