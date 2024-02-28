Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (TUFBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on May 13th

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0527 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Thai Union Group Public Price Performance

Thai Union Group Public stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. Thai Union Group Public has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.18.

Thai Union Group Public Company Profile

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells frozen, chilled, and canned seafood in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ambient Seafood; Frozen and Chilled Seafood and Related Businesses; Pet food; and Value-Added and Other Businesses.

