The Aaron’s Company, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Aaron’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Aaron’s has a payout ratio of 35.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Aaron’s to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Aaron’s Stock Down 7.6 %

Aaron’s stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.87. 222,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,101. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $238.70 million, a P/E ratio of 99.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAN. Stephens raised shares of Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.76.

Insider Activity at Aaron’s

In other Aaron’s news, President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $110,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,325.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth $8,838,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after acquiring an additional 398,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 940.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 313,044 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,649,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,934,000 after acquiring an additional 240,995 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 236,900 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

