The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) is Boone Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Boone Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,917 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,366 shares during the period. The Cigna Group makes up 11.7% of Boone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Boone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $37,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in The Cigna Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in The Cigna Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,347,634 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.15.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI stock traded down $5.70 on Wednesday, reaching $335.04. The company had a trading volume of 972,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,259. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $347.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $315.50 and its 200 day moving average is $297.93. The company has a market cap of $98.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

