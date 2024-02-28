The Cigna Group to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $6.19 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CI)

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of The Cigna Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $6.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.14. The consensus estimate for The Cigna Group’s current full-year earnings is $28.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Cigna Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $6.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $7.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $28.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $6.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $8.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $8.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $31.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $35.10 EPS.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.15.

Read Our Latest Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CI opened at $340.74 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $347.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,424 shares of company stock worth $20,347,634. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.