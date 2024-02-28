The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the apparel retailer on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%.

GAP has raised its dividend by an average of 35.3% per year over the last three years. GAP has a payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GAP to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP Stock Performance

Shares of GPS stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.23. The stock had a trading volume of 399,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,454,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 197.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.25. GAP has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $22.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average is $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GAP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on GAP from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on GAP from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GAP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 478,330 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $10,226,695.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,793,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,098,316.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other GAP news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $519,827.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 478,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $10,226,695.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,793,186 shares in the company, valued at $81,098,316.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 502,779 shares of company stock worth $10,751,970. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in GAP by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in GAP by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in GAP by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.