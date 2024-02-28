The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Raised by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,822,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,393,539,000 after purchasing an additional 76,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,193,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,674,961,000 after buying an additional 148,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after buying an additional 52,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,339,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,080,676,000 after buying an additional 104,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,064 shares of company stock worth $15,082,153 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on GS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Edward Jones started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $390.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $383.64 and a 200-day moving average of $347.66. The company has a market cap of $127.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $396.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.