The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Amer Sports (NYSE:AS)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.11.

Shares of Amer Sports stock opened at $15.99 on Monday. Amer Sports has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $16.53.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

