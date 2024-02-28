The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (NYSE:THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

The Hanover Insurance Group has raised its dividend by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. The Hanover Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to earn $12.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $133.80. 13,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,364. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $141.14. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 142.19 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.62. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $65,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,677.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

