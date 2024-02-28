The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.86.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,552,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at $852,552,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,347.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,672 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of SMG stock opened at $60.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.20. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.61 and its 200 day moving average is $55.15.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 44.37% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -37.50%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

