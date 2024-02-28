The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TJX Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the apparel and home fashions retailer will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.76 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.44.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $100.52 on Monday. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $100.74. The company has a market cap of $114.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,193,438,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $408,331,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,622,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

