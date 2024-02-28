The Toronto-Dominion Bank to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $5.81 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $59.61 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $54.69 and a 52 week high of $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average is $60.48. The company has a market capitalization of $105.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.7506 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 68.19%.

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

