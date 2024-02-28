The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,539 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,508,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,035,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after buying an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 74.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,787,000 after buying an additional 1,215,662 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 680.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,460,000 after buying an additional 981,384 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Trading Up 4.1 %

Trade Desk stock opened at $85.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $94.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.93.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,981.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,531 shares of company stock valued at $14,475,194. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

