TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
TherapeuticsMD Stock Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $2.35 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $5.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Marlan D. Walker sold 14,500 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $33,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,035.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TherapeuticsMD Company Profile
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
