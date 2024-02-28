TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $2.35 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $5.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marlan D. Walker sold 14,500 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $33,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,035.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 369,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.