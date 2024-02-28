Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.010-0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $980.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Thoughtworks also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.01-0.06 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWKS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Thoughtworks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.49.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Thoughtworks

TWKS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.18. 1,145,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,056. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.21. Thoughtworks has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37.

In other Thoughtworks news, insider Joanna Parke sold 16,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $80,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thoughtworks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWKS. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the second quarter worth about $32,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 80.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thoughtworks

(Get Free Report)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.