Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.010-0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $980.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Thoughtworks also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.01-0.06 EPS.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWKS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Thoughtworks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.49.
In other Thoughtworks news, insider Joanna Parke sold 16,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $80,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWKS. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the second quarter worth about $32,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 80.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.
