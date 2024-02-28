Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s current price.

TWKS has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.49.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWKS

Thoughtworks Trading Down 5.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.10. 691,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,374. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $987.13 million, a P/E ratio of -31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37. Thoughtworks has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $8.65.

In related news, insider Joanna Parke sold 16,005 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $80,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thoughtworks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Siemens AG bought a new position in Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,109,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,333,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,515,000 after purchasing an additional 273,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 75.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,837,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Thoughtworks by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,374,000 after buying an additional 311,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Think Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.